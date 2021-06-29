Resurfacing project complete, tennis anyone?

The Butler Park tennis and pickleball courts are ready for play with a new and expanded look

Greater Trail pickleball and tennis players are excited to get back to the outdoor action.

The resurfacing project for the pickleball and tennis courts at Butler Park and Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre is complete and the brand new courts ready for play.

The city met with representatives from the local pickleball and tennis organizations in August 2020 to review the plans. Pickleball and tennis advocates asked for more space between the courts, an increase to the height of the fencing and to create separate access points for tennis and pickleball.

The city responded by making adjustments to the original footprint.

The new and improved Butler Park Courts own a larger playing surface with improved space between the courts, new access points specific to pickleball and tennis, and an eight-foot high fence separating the four pickleball courts and two tennis courts so users don’t interfere with the play of either activity.

The area around the courts was also increased to give the players more breathing room, the fence repaired, and the city even added a viewing area near the parking lot.

In March 2020, the city received $135,000 in grant funding from the Columbia Basin Trust to reconstruct the pickleball and tennis courts at Butler Park.

A month later, the city entered into a contract with Sierra Landscaping for $349,319 plus taxes to complete the project.

Construction began in October and was completed last week.

The pickleball playing area was used on a regular basis by the Kootenay and Trail Pickleball Clubs and other residents, until the onset of the COVID pandemic.

The city cancelled or postponed a number of projects last year, but felt it was necessary to continue with the upgrades to the court, even though they were closed for public use due to municipal COVID restrictions. The city also did not want to run the risk of losing the grant funding.

Play is based on a first-come first-serve basis, but can also be booked by calling Trail Parks & Recreation at 250-364-0888 or 250-364-0858.

All users are asked to follow the posted COVID-19 safety protocols and the court etiquette rules.

