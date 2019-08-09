Anne Minten is calling on the community to forgive the RCMP, saying she is directing her energy towards understanding instead of anger. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke woman forgives RCMP after cannabis home raid

The raid took place after an officer saw pot plants on her property during the Garden and Art Tour

Anne Minten is calling on the community to forgive the RCMP.

Minten’s home was raided Aug. 2 after an off-duty police officer saw three pot plants in her yard during the annual Garden and Art Tour.

The story garnered local outrage on social media against the RCMP as well as provincial and national news coverage.

UPDATE: 'I feel violated'- Revelstoke woman after RCMP raid home

Though she initially expressed anger and hurt at the RCMP’s actions she has shifted her feelings to compassion and understanding, she said in a Facebook post, and she is calling on the community to do the same.

“As wrong as their actions may have been, please try not to hold onto anger,” Minten said. “We all make mistakes in life. You only know, what you know.”

She went on to say that both she, Officer Faron Ling and the RCMP were doing what they believed to be right at the time.

“It is a time for those they have hurt or offended to come together and heal the wounds they have caused.”

Minten said she is attempting to rebuild her trust with the RCMP and hopes that the rest of the community will do the same.

“I’m sure most of us would like to feel safe calling them if we needed them, and they taking on the job they have, would like you to feel safe calling them,” she said.

Legal advisor says Revelstoke police raid 'problematic'

Though her story received much more attention than she was anticipating, Minten said that it has granted her and the community a platform to share with the RCMP where they would like to see them spend their limited resources.

“At this point, with their latest actions, I pray for humility amongst them to apologize and begin their focus on re-establishing faith in the community and province,” she said.

She finished her post by asking people to focus on love instead of hate and she invited to RCMP to participate in the conversation and explain their thoughts and actions.

 

