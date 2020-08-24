Highway sections around Cranbrook are set for repaving operations by Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Road repairs taking place throughout Rossland this week

Numerous roads in Upper and Lower Rossland will only be open to local traffic during repairs

The City of Rossland has announced that Selkirk Paving will be conducting road repairs between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily this week.

Pothole repairs, asphalt removal and road repaving will take place and many roads will temporarily only be open to local traffic.

Some roads that will be impacted include Nickleplate Road and Washington Street Alley in Upper Rossland and Thompson Avenue and LeRoi Avenue in Lower Rossland.

Residents are asked to avoid parking on streets and boulevards while the repairs take place.

Increases in noise, truck traffic and dust might also be noticed by residents during the repairs.

Roads that will only be open to local traffic can be viewed on the city’s website.

