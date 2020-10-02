The location of the Topping Chair. Photo: Red Mountain Resort

Road to Topping Chair at Red Mountain one step closer to reality

City council approved MOU for project last month

A memorandum of understanding has been approved between the City of Rossland and Red Mountain Resort to build a road from Highway 3B to a parking lot that will be located by the resort’s Topping Chair.

According to a report by city chief administrative officer Bryan Teasdale, the project will improve parking at the base of the resort and will provide people easier access to other areas of the mountain.

The agreement states the resort will have to pay for the design and construction, permits, surveying and engineering work to build the road. The ownership of the road will also have to be transferred to the city within five years once it’s operational.

The resort will have to maintain the road until the ownership is transferred. Once the transfer occurs, a service agreement will be made between the two parties to determine how the city will maintain it.

The resort hopes to acquire all the necessary permits and approvals over the next few months and start construction on the road next spring.

The chair provides 300 acres of skiing and snowboarding terrain and six new intermediate runs have been created around it.

City council voted in favour of approving the memorandum at their last meeting in September.

