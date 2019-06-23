Stawamus Chief Provincial Park. (Wikimedia Commons)

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Police say a rock climber fell to his death on Saturday while scaling the Stawamus Chief mountain that towers over Squamish.

Mounties ireceived a call around 1:45 p.m. and later found a man who’d fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the mountain’s Grand Wall area.

READ MORE: Bodies of three mountain climbers recovered after Banff avalanche

They’re working to contact the man’s next of kin, adding that his name is not being released.

RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a release police believe the incident to be a “terrible accident” and that the BC Coroners Service has now taken over the investigation.

The Chief is a popular tourist destination, and Squamish Emergency Services have attended to a number of incidents there over the past few months.

The Canadian Press

