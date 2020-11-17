Rock Cut Pub to hold fundraiser for Rossland Food Bank

Proceeds from tips and charito bingo event on Dec. 5 will go towards food bank

The charity event will take place on Dec. 5. Photo: Rock Cut Pub

The Rock Cut Pub is holding a Tippin’ for a Good Cause fundraiser for the Rossland Food Bank on Dec. 5.

Between noon and 8 p.m., all of the tips for servers will go towards the food bank and the person who provides the highest tip percentage during the day will receive a $100 gift card. Everyone is welcome to attend this portion of the event.

People aged 19 years or older are invited to participate in a charity bingo event between 8 and 10 p.m. All kinds of prizes will be up for grabs for bingo players.

“Red Mountain has donated a day pass, the Rossland Beer Company has donated swag and local artists have donated some of their paintings that they’ve made,” said server Kristel Tymchen.

“We will also have some other fancy prizes for people.”

All of the funds made from the bingo event will also go towards the food bank.

Reservations are required for the bingo event and people can call the restaurant at 250-362-5814 to secure a spot.

This isn’t the first fundraiser that Tymchen has helped to organize.

“During events at previous places I’ve worked, employees have gotten together to create food hampers or to collect toys for kids,” said Tymchen.

“I approached my current employees suggesting that we should do this fundraiser and they were super supportive. We felt the event would be fun for the community and something that we could do where we could easily maintain health protocols around COVID-19.”

People will be staggered into the pub at different times and they’ll be asked to wear a mask until they’re seated to mitigate the threat of COVID-19. People also can’t mingle with others outside of their assigned seating area.

Pub staff will sanitize tables and menus after every use.

“We have all of the COVID-19 safety measures in place that will allow us to operate during the event,” said Tymchen.

The pub is located at 3052 Highway 3B in Rossland.

