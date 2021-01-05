Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)

Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

White Rock police say a pre-Christmas curfew check led to the recovery of a rare luxury car stolen nearly a year ago in West Vancouver.

According to a news release issued Tuesday morning, officers were in the 15600-block of Thrift Avenue when they spotted a Rolls Royce Phantom in the garage of the residence they were attending.

“Based on the rarity of this vehicle, that is valued at approximately $350,000, the officer’s follow-up investigation was able to determine that it was likely stolen,” the release states.

A search warrant was executed Dec. 23 with assistance from the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team, and the Phantom was confirmed stolen during a break-and-enter at a West Vancouver home last February, the release states.

The vehicle was not the only item of interest found at the residence, the release adds.

Police also seized more than 800 rounds of various-calibre ammunition.

While the vehicle itself is rare, Const. Chantal Sears said it is not unusual for stolen goods to be found in a neighbouring municipality.

“As is often the case with property crimes, offenders move the stolen goods into other jurisdictions in hopes of avoiding detection,” Sears said in the release.

“Offenders should know that police agencies, regardless of the uniform or jurisdiction, work together to solve these crimes, as was demonstrated in this investigation.”

Investigation is ongoing.


