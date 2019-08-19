Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rosemount diced chicken recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Symptoms of Listeria poisoning can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Rosemount brand cooked diced chicken meat is being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak that is also being investigated by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The suspect product was sold in most, and possibly all provinces, in 4.54 kg packages with a packdate of 01/21/19.

The CFIA says anyone who has the product should either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of Listeria poisoning can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

And in severe cases death can occur.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

Schroder pitches Team Canada to win over Dominican

Greater Trail native leads Team Canada to opening game win at Pan Am women’s baseball tournament

Keep motorized vehicles off Trans-Canada Trail

Government considers allowing off-road vehicles on Trans Canada Trail

West Kootenay EcoSociety opens new office in downtown Trail

Located on Eldorado Street, the new site opened last week

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Based on a popular news story locally or beyond

Ambitious plan to expand Salmo came to naught

Place Names: Salmo and Slocan neighbourhoods

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

UPDATE: Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

U16 B.C. fastpitch team named national champs

Girls went undefeated at national tournament in Calgary

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Most Read