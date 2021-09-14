Rossland announces vaccine passport requirements

Arena, arena lounge, and Miners’ Hall among the affected facilities.

The Rossland arena is one of several facilities in the city subject to vaccine passport requirements. Photo: Google Street View

The City of Rossland says effective immediately, proof of vacine will be required to access several of its facilities, based on a provincial health order around gatherings and events.

The affected programs and facilities are:

• Adult sport (age 22 and up) and fitness programs in the arena, arena Lounge, school gymn and Miners’ Hall (including rentals);

• Events/programs over 50 people in the arena, arena lounge and Miners’ Hall (including rentals);

• Spectators for indoor events (including youth sport) at the Rossland arena

You must have one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine effective immediately and be fully vaccinated as of Oct. 24 to enter these facilities.

The requirement is in place until Jan. 31 but could be extended.

When proof of vaccination is required, those ages 12-18 must show their proof of vaccine QR code (paper or digital copy) while those 19 and up must also show accompanying identification.

The following do not require proof of vaccination:

• Children under 12

• Youth sport participants under 21 (indoor and outdoor)

• Accessing city hall services

• Outdoor fields and parks

• Outdoor skating rink

• Public skating at the arena

* Indoor events/programs under 50 people (except adult fitness and sports).

All other Covid-19 safety measures are still being followed, including masks being required in all indoor city facilities when not engaged in physical activity.

Questions regarding facility rentals or programs, can be sent to recreation.manager@rossland.ca.