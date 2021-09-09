Rossland approves rezoning of old city hall

The old Rossland city hall will soon be up for sale after city council approved its rezoning. Photo: Greg Nesteroff

Want to buy a slightly used city hall?

Rossland city council has approved the rezoning of its old municipal headquarters in preparation for the building’s sale. Council gave its blessing Tuesday to the rezoning of the building at 1899 Columbia Ave. from public to commercial, allowing for a number of potential uses.

It follows a public hearing held Aug. 9 and the receipt of a letter from a neighbour concerned that the adjacent pool and park would also be rezoned. However, the city recently had the property subdivided into three lots. Only the lot with the old city hall was subject to the rezoning.

The building will be a fixer-upper for whomever buys it. It has been vacant since the roof partly collapsed under the weight of snow in March 2018. City hall moved to 2196 Leroi Ave. soon afterward but a new city hall is included in plans for a four-storey mixed-use development on the former Emcon lot at 1920 Third Ave.

RELATED: Rossland City Hall roof partially collapses