The old Rossland city hall will soon be up for sale after city council approved its rezoning. Photo: Greg Nesteroff

The old Rossland city hall will soon be up for sale after city council approved its rezoning. Photo: Greg Nesteroff

Rossland approves rezoning of old city hall

Move clears the way for building’s sale.

Want to buy a slightly used city hall?

Rossland city council has approved the rezoning of its old municipal headquarters in preparation for the building’s sale. Council gave its blessing Tuesday to the rezoning of the building at 1899 Columbia Ave. from public to commercial, allowing for a number of potential uses.

It follows a public hearing held Aug. 9 and the receipt of a letter from a neighbour concerned that the adjacent pool and park would also be rezoned. However, the city recently had the property subdivided into three lots. Only the lot with the old city hall was subject to the rezoning.

The building will be a fixer-upper for whomever buys it. It has been vacant since the roof partly collapsed under the weight of snow in March 2018. City hall moved to 2196 Leroi Ave. soon afterward but a new city hall is included in plans for a four-storey mixed-use development on the former Emcon lot at 1920 Third Ave.

RELATED: Rossland City Hall roof partially collapses

RELATED: Restoring and reopening old Rossland City Hall not a good option: City council

Previous story
Rossland student embraces Leash of Hope program

Just Posted

“This is of particular importance in years of peak spawning, which occur every three years, and includes 2021,” advises biologist James Baxter. Photo: Submitted
Locals asked to report sightings of shoal spawning kokanee on Kootenay Lake

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BC CDC) latest COVID-19 map shows a rise in new cases in the West Kootenay in the week of Aug. 29 - Sept 4, compared to the previous week. New cases generally fell in the East Kootenay in the same period.
New COVID cases rise in West Kootenay, generally fall to the east

Seven Summits student Maddi Hampton is training rescue dogs like Valor to become assistance dogs to eventually help people in need. Photo: Seven Summits School
Rossland student embraces Leash of Hope program

The discharge of bear spray and a firearm in the early hours of June 21 in Fort Smith appear to be related, said NT RCMP . NNSL file photo
Castlegar woman arrested after bear-spray incident