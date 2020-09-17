It’s not known how many chickens could be allowed in each person’s yard yet. File photo

Rossland city council advances chicken bylaw

If approved, the bylaw would let property owners keep chickens in their yards

Rossland city council advanced a zoning bylaw on Sept. 14 that would allow people to keep chickens in their yards.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 5 to help city council get a sense of the regulations that should be put in the bylaw.

“One of the things we talked about changing in the bylaw is increasing the height of fencing needed around the chickens from two to 2.5 metres,” said Mayor Kathy Moore.

“We also wanted to make an amendment in the bylaw that only would’ve allowed chickens in people’s backyards. As you know, many property owners in Rossland have yards at the front of their house.”

City councillors also hope the public hearing will give them a sense of the number of chickens that should be allowed in each person’s yard.

According to a report by city planner Stacey Lightbourne, limiting the number of chickens allowed to five chickens could deter people from selling the chickens’ eggs.

The report said Revelstoke allows three chickens in people’s yards, Vernon allows three chickens and Victoria hasn’t put a limit on the number of chickens it allows.

The City of Castlegar finalalized their chicken bylaw earlier this year, limiting the allowed number in that city to five.

RELATED STORY: What makes chickens happy? University of Guelph researchers try to find out

