The mural was proposed to be installed near the Miners Hall. Photo: Google Maps

Rossland city council votes against putting mural along Columbia Avenue

City staff said the mural would’ve deteriorated too quickly in its proposed location

Rossland city council has decided not to install a mural on a large concrete wall along Columbia Avenue near the Miners Hall.

Resident Anise Bazley hoped to recruit a team of artists for the project and proposed the idea to council back in May.

According to a report by city manager Scott Lamont, staff found that the mural would’ve deteriorated quickly over time due to gravel and sand being sprayed on it from snow plows.

High maintenance costs from constantly repainting the mural and having to hire traffic personnel along Highway 3B while the mural was being painted were other issues raised by staff.

Despite the decision, Lamont said there are other areas in the city where a mural could be painted.

City council said putting up a temporary mural along Columbia Avenue each spring and and removing it before winter could also be a feasible option.

The mural would’ve costed between $7,000 and $10,000, along with an addition expense of $2,500 to $5,000 to maintain it annually.

