Rossland city facilities set to open up as COVID-19 regulations ease slightly

City hall, library and museum are all anticipated to open up by next month

Many Rossland city facilities are set to open up as COVID-19 regulations start to ease slightly across the province. (City of Rossland photo)

Many Rossland city facilities are scheduled to open in the coming weeks as COVID-19 restrictions start to ease slightly across the province.

According to an online report prepared by Rossland CAO Bryan Teasdale, facilities scheduled to open include the library in June, city hall in late May or early June, and the Museum and Discovery Centre in June.

In terms of other facilities, the pool is scheduled to open in early July and the arena is scheduled to open in October.

Mayor Kathy Moore said safety precautions are being implemented at city hall to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

“We’re making some layout changes that will allow for social distancing. One change includes putting plexiglass in some areas in the facility.

“We’ve also changed the configuration of the front of city hall so only one person will be able to come into the facility at a time.”

Moore said there are some city facilities that don’t have an opening time frame as of yet.

“In terms of our skate park and playground structures, we’re waiting on some more provincial guidance before opening them,” said Moore.

“When they do open, we’re going to use signage that reminds people to keep their distance and to not have too many people in the park at once.”

The All Wheels Park, Bike Skills Park and tennis courts are other outdoor city facilities anticipated to open in late May.

While the Miners’ Hall remains closed for the foreseeable future, the city hopes to soon allow small groups to rent and use the facility.

Moore said she has one simple message for people as city facilities begin to open up.

“The critical things is for residents and visitors to follow these physical distancing rules,” said Moore.

“If they can’t and we have a lot of violations, we’re going to have to temporarily shut these facilities down for the safety of our community.”

Coronavirus