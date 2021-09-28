Rossland Council recognizes Day of Reconciliation

The City of Rossland will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday. Photo: Black Press

The City of Rossland will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

On July 20, the federal government passed legislation to make Sept. 30 a federal holiday in recognition of the atrocities commited against First Nations people.

This day has been set aside to provide an opportunity for Canadians to recognize, commemorate, and ensure the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools is never forgotten.

“This Day of Truth and Reconciliation is long overdue,” said Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore in a release. “The discovery of unmarked children’s graves at many residential schools is one more tragedy to be added to a long list of shameful actions against the First Nations people. Only by acknowledging our past abuses, and current neglect, can we move on as a community and a country to build a better, more just and equitable future for all Canadians.”

The city will recognize this day of reflection by closing City Hall and the Rossland Public Library, however, the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will honour the Orange Shirt Society by offering its orange “Every Child Matters” t-shirts for sale at the museum, and is compiling a list of resources from the autonomous Sinixt and other groups to share with the community on its website.

According to the Orange Shirt Society, the date — Sept. 30 — “was chosen because it is the time of year in which children were taken from their homes to residential schools, and because it is an opportunity to set the stage for anti-racism and anti-bullying policies for the coming school year.

“It is an opportunity for First Nations, local governments, schools and communities to come together in the spirit of reconciliation and hope for generations of children to come.”

Admission is by donation with all funds going to the Orange Shirt Society. For more information go to rosslandmuseum.ca.

