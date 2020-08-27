Rossland developer hopes to start 40-unit seniors housing project next summer

The $12-million project along Thompson Ave. would include a clubhouse and underground parking

Rossland resident Cezary Ksiazek is a man on a mission.

Ksiazek has completed project design, engineering and water work to advance a three-level, 40-unit affordable seniors housing project in the city.

The project would be located at the old Cook Avenue school property and would let people buy or rent one, two and three-bedroom units in the development.

Amenities would include underground parking for residents, wheelchair-accessible rooms and elevators, a clubhouse at the top of the building where seniors can socialize and a garden surrounding the property.

The property is also next to a bus stop that travels to downtown Rossland and Trail, stated Ksiazek.

Ksiazek hopes the project will give everyone in Rossland and surrounding communities an affordable place to live.

“There will be no age restrictions in this building. While seniors will be given first priority, there will be also an opportunity for young people to live in it if there’s room,” said Ksiazek.

“We don’t want to advertise this project across the entire country. This project is for locals living in Rossland and maybe the Warfield and Trail area.”

A seniors association in the building would also help ensure the units stay affordable for everyone, according to Ksiazek.

“House prices in Rossland are going through the roof right now, and I don’t want to be in the situation where I’m kicked off this project and a developer comes in and tries to sell or rent these units for as much as they can,” said Ksiazek.

With seniors selling their homes in Rossland to downsize into the smaller units, Ksiazek notes it would give more housing options for younger people looking to buy.

Ksiazek has to overcome one more obstacle if he wants to start construction on the project next summer.

“The first thing I have do is to get approval by the city to rezone the property. I plan to submit the rezoning application pretty soon,” said Ksiazek.

“I’ll have to work with the city planner, city council and the mayor to make this project a reality.”

While Ksiazek knows investors to help fund the $10-to-$12 million project, he also hopes to get funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

Ksiazek doesn’t know how exactly much the units will cost to buy or rent yet.

Construction for the projects is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2022.

You can contact Ksiazek directly by email at czezary_18020@yahoo.com or by phone at 250-362-7716 if you want to learn more about the development.

Rossland