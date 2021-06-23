In May 2019, the Rossland Heritage Commission, with support from a CBT Heritage Grant, had a 20” X 30” bronze plaque installed commemorating Ross Thompson, the pioneer who pre-empted the original townsite of Rossland. It was installed near the base of the Olaus Jeldness statue at the corner of Columbia and Washington.

Rossland Heritage Commission happy with return of missing plaque

Two plaques commemorating Rossland founder, Ross Thompson, were stolen from Rossland Heritage Square

One of Rossland’s missing historic artifacts has been returned.

Earlier this month, two plaques commemorating Ross Thompson, Rossland’s founder, were stolen from Rossland Heritage Square near the Olaus Jeldness statue on the corner of Columbia Avenue and Washington Street.

Apparently, one of the plaques was recovered last weekend after a call out went out alerting the community to the missing plaques.

“Great News!” said Michelle Fairbanks, chairperson of the Rossland Heritage Commission.

“One of the plaques was found in the bushes in downtown Rossland and was dropped off at the bookstore this afternoon!

“So Ross Thompson’s photo has been found.

“His house is still missing, but at least we know the other may be in the area, and folks will be hopefully aware that it is missing, if found lying around.”

Fairbanks contacted Trail Times reporter/editor Sheri Regnier informing her of the theft, and Regnier immediately posted an article online, informing the public of the theft.

The RCMP also launched an investigation after becoming aware of the theft through social media.

“Thank you so much Sheri for running this in the Rossland News and Trail Times,” said Fairbanks in an email.

“The Rossland Heritage Commission (and the City of Rossland) appreciates your contribution in letting the public know of this theft.”

If anyone has information about the second plaque, please contact the Rossland Heritage Commission or the RCMP at 250-364-2566.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

