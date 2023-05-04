Rossland Museum recipient of $1M destination development grant

The province’s Destination Development Fund will help the Rossland Museum enhance its multimedia components and upcoming expansion and projects. Photo: contributed

The Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre has a million more reasons to ensure the Golden City’s past has a bright future.

The B.C. Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport announced a $1-million grant for the Rossland Museum last month as part of its Destination Development funding stream.

“We are extremely grateful to the BC Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport for this generous grant, as well as the hard work put in by our staff and volunteers in helping obtain it,” says Mike Sloan, President of the Rossland Historical Museum & Archives Association. “This funding will allow us to continue to improve our facilities and programming, and to provide an even better experience for our visitors.”

In all, the ministry will dedicate more than $30 million province wide and $8M to 15 projects in the Kootenay Rockies including $1M to the Castlegar and District Chamber of Commerce for a development hub and $253,000 to the Kootenay Mountaineering Club for building a backcountry cabin at Huckleberry.

The Destination fund’s aim is to help communities invest in projects that foster distinct and globally competitive destinations, strengthen a year round visitor economy, increase community vibrancy and resident support for tourism, and support sustainability, accessibility and inclusion.

“This grant will support multiple aspects of the multi-million dollar Phase 2 renovation and expansion of the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre,” said museum director Joelle Hodgins.

The funding will be focused on expanding the museum footprint with a new, accessible “atrium” entrance. The space will house additional visitor facilities, a new public presentation space and temporary, rotating display space that connects to new or updated permanent exhibits, including a new Mine Experience.

“The project includes year-round access to our renowned geology collection and some of the mining equipment and tools that have only been accessible in the summer,” she explained.

The new exhibits will also enhance the Rossland Memories project by supporting multimedia components that relay information from the archival holdings and oral history out to the public.

“The Museum is an integral part of the community, serving as a hub for local history, as well as a significant tourist attraction,”said Hodgins. “This funding will allow us to improve our offerings, attract more visitors, and create more engaging and memorable experiences for everyone that comes through the doors.”

Although the funds are not intended for day-to-day operations, the renewal project will likely generate revenue that will support ongoing operations, and provide another fascinating destination for residents and visitors.

“It will also contribute to the economic development of the area, as visitors spend money on accommodations, dining, and other activities while in the region,” added Hodgins.

The museum also received a $5,000 grant last month for the Sinixt project and has to date confirmed $2.8M in grants and funding.

“We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to the museum in the years to come,” said Sloan.

