Rossland non-profits benefit from community grant funding

Rossland Arena Society received grants from the Community Grant Funding (CGF) stream and the COVID-19 Community Support grants. (Jim Bailey photo)

The City of Rossland helped support local organizations at council earlier this month.

The city approved applications for its Community Grant Funding (CGF) stream and the COVID-19 Community Support grants.

The CGF program provides financial assistance to community organizations to support programs, projects, services, and events that benefit the citizens of Rossland. The city generally devotes five per cent of its property taxes to the fund, however, given this funding process can be supplied for up to four years, most of the money has been accounted for leaving approximately $19,000 in funding for 2021.

Applications were due Oct. 31, and eligibility based on being a non-profit society in good standing, and that funds go to a group’s general operating expenses such as facility development, administrative costs or specific program-related expenses.

• The City of Rossland received $1.257 million in provincial funding under the COVID‐19 Safe Restart Grant for Local Governments.

As a result, the COVID-19 Community Support grants were introduced at the Oct. 18 council meeting when the city offered $50,000 in grant funding for both 2021 and 2022.

Community groups can access one-time grants of up to $5,000 to help offset costs related to financial pressures related to COVID-19.

In all the city was able to give $19,000 in CGF, and more than $27,000 in COVID grants.

With staff’s guidance and much discussion, council agreed to award grants to the following applicants.

The Rossland Arena Society received $2,396 per year for four years for the CGF and $5,000 from the COVID fund.

Under the CGF, CBEEN was awarded $1,714 per year for four years, the Tennis Society $3,965 for three years, the Trail Stingrays $1,179 for two years, Rossland Arts Centre Society $6,111 for one year, Rossland Society for Environmental Action $1,812 for one year and the Black Jack Ski Club $1,681 for a capital grant project.

The COVID-19 Community Support grants went to Golden Bear Children’s Centre $3,571, Gold Fever Follies $5,000, Rossland Public Library $4,500, Seven Summits Centre for Learning $4,286, and the Rossland Museum $5,000.

Read: Rossland Arena Society rallies around community



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilRossland