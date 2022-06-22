Rossland property taxes due

Rossland property taxes must be received at City Hall by 4 p.m. on July 4 or residents will incur a 10 per cent penalty

City of Rossland is reminding residents to pay their property taxes before July 4 deadline

The City of Rossland wants to remind residents that their property taxes are due.

The city must receive payment for property taxes by 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4 or property owners will face a penalty.

If you miss the deadline, your tax payment as well as any unclaimed homeowner grant amounts will be subject to a 10 per cent penalty. The penalty is a provincially legislated requirement and cannot be reversed by staff.

Homeowners 55 or older, a surviving spouse of any age, or a person with a disability who are unable to pay property taxes can apply to defer their payment.

Tax deferment is a low interest loan program that helps qualified B.C. homeowners pay their annual property taxes on their principal residence.

Visit the province of BC website at taxdeferment@gov.bc.ca or call 1-888-355-2700 for eligibility requirements.

Eligible residents can also claim their annual home owners grant by contacting the province at

www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700.

The City cannot accept your Home Owner Grant (HOG) application; however, if you require assistance, there is a self-serve computer available at City Hall. You will need your Social Insurance Number.

PAYMENT METHODS

For any type of payment, please allow for sufficient time for processing.

The amount due is based on if you qualify for a Home Owner Grant. You will need to pay the amount in the column that applies to you.

1. Financial Institutions (online, telephone, in person) Bill Payee: Rossland (City of) Tax (not utilities) Account #: 8-digit roll number (without decimal) that appears at the top right corner of your Property Tax Notice.

2. Pre-Authorized Payment (monthly plan). Through the City of Rossland via application or through your mortgage provider.

3. Online via City Website (credit card only). Go to: www.rossland.ca/make-a-payment. A 1.75% credit card fee will be applied to the total.

4. In Person at City Hall (cheque, cash, debit or credit). Debit: please confirm your daily limit. A two-per-cent credit card fee will be applied.

5. Mail or Drop Box at City Hall (by cheque). Make cheques payable to City of Rossland, cheques must be received before July 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. Send to PO Box 1179, 2196 Leroi Avenue, Rossland BC, V0G 1Y0.

For more information, phone 250.362.7396 or visit www.rossland.ca.

