Sage Robine

Rossland student-athlete honoured for academic achievement

Seven Summits grad Sage Robine earns University of Alaska science award

The learning community at Seven Summits Centre for Learning in Rossland (7S) is celebrating the success of 2016 7S Grad Sage Robine after she was chosen as “The Most Outstanding Biological Sciences Undergraduate of the Year” by the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF).

Based upon combined achievement and academic performance, the UAF excellence awards are granted annually by each faculty to the undergrad student who best demonstrates and defines ‘outstanding’.

“We’re incredibly proud of Sage and it’s clear from her achievements in Alaska that she’s on the right trajectory, has made great progress, is pursuing her dreams and is destined for a research career in molecular biology,” said her mom Ann Quarterman.

“You can always tell a 7S graduate – once they know who they want to be and where they want to go, they focus on getting there and enjoying the journey, even if it’s not a straight line.”

Sage, who is in her final year of studying B.S. Cell and Molecular Biology at UAF, was raised and schooled in Rossland.

As a Black Jack Ski Club athlete, she also used the flexibility of blended learning at 7S to pursue her love of Nordic skiing which helped secure her UAF athletic scholarship.

Before this latest announcement, she had already attained the highest academic standings for any athlete at her university.

During her third year, Sage also became the youngest and only undergraduate student to scoop a prestigious award for research project excellence. At the annual IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE) retreat in Alaska (2019) she won a $2,000 USD conference travel prize for ‘Best Undergraduate Poster’, which she has yet to redeem because of COVID restrictions.

It was based on research she helped conduct in Dr. Jason Burkhead’s Laboratory within the Biological Sciences Department of The University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA). Its focus was on the cellular response to copper stress in relation to Wilson’s disease – a rare genetic disorder that causes copper poisoning in the body.

“This year of school and lab work has been a fun and exciting end to my four years in Alaska, which have flown by,” said Sage.

“I was really surprised when I received the email informing me of the award, but I’m super grateful to everyone who has helped me get here.”

The award was also accompanied by a financial prize of $1,000 USD.

“The self-directed, independent learning skills I gained by studying at 7S and the self-confidence I was encouraged to build there really set me up well for post-secondary education and lab work,” added Sage.

Read: Rossland Arts community aims for historic Drill Hall


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Rossland

Previous story
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months
Next story
Students lift the spirits of Beaver Valley seniors one word, kind act, at a time

Just Posted

Rossland native and Black Jack skier Sage Robine is the winner of the prestigious Most Outstanding Biological Sciences Undergraduate of the Year from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Rossland student-athlete honoured for academic achievement

Seven Summits grad Sage Robine earns University of Alaska science award

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Area A Director Ali Grieve and Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morissette present Crowe students Marci Brooks and Tyler Dalton with a token of their appreciation for volunteering their time to help Beaver Valley seniors in the Pay It Forward program. Photos: Jim Bailey
Students lift the spirits of Beaver Valley seniors one word, kind act, at a time

Grade 6 and 7 Fruitvale students set up a pen-pal program with Beaver Valley seniors

Paranormal investigators intend to find out what lurks behind the façade at Greenwood City Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Paranormal investigators coming to Canada’s smallest city

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said investigators would look into reputed hauntings at City Hall, McArthur Centre

Dave MacLeod
A ‘Conversation’ with Dave MacLeod

Rossland native and CEO of ThoughtExchange, Dave MacLeod releases book ‘Scaling Conversations’

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read