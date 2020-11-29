Rossland voters select Terry Miller as new councillor

City of Rossland releases results of advance voting and final voting day of council byelection

Terry Miller is the new city councillor of Rossland.

Preliminary results of the Rossland byelection have Terry Miller winning the election over Fletcher Quince by a margin of 600 votes to 213.

Advance voting at Miners Hall on Nov. 18 and Nov. 25 had given Miller a 317 to 107 lead, before the final voting day on Saturday, Nov. 28, when Miller carried the day with 283 votes to Qunice’s 106.

Miller, a long time Rossland resident, works as an emergency preparedness coordinator for Interior Health.

He has a wealth of experience working with the city and the community and is currently on the Official Community Planning steering committee, and was part of the Sustainability Commission from 2009-2017.

“I’ve got a broad background of experience with community activities,” Miller told the Rossland News prior to the byelection. “I’ve been part of a lot of things that have had a positive impact on the community. Professionally, I’ve spent the last 20 years helping organizations and people facilitate conversations and help them come to terms with their tricky decisions.”

The byelection was scheduled for earlier this year to replace outgoing councillor Scott Forsyth, however the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it for months.

