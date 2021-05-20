Rossland’s Midtown housing project set to break ground

The four-storey building will be operated by the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society

The Midtown Affordable Housing project will also house the new Rossland City Hall

People working in Rossland will soon have access to 37 affordable rental homes, with construction starting on a new mixed-use building in the community.

The Midtown Affordable Housing and City Hall project was awarded to Yellowbridge Construction and is targeted toward individuals and couples with moderate and low incomes working in the hospitality, retail, and service industries in the city.

“With increasing pressure on the availability and affordability of rental housing in our region, this project is going to make a big difference for people working in Rossland and to employers seeking to recruit and retain a strong workforce,” Jan Morton, President Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society, said in a release. “We are very excited to be moving ahead with this project and are grateful for the support of the City of Rossland, BC Housing, and the Columbia Basin Trust.”

The four-storey building will provide 21 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units and be operated by the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society.

The building will also contain a new Rossland City Hall and community meeting spaces on the ground floor.

“This project has been in the works for a number of years and the need for affordable housing continues to increase dramatically,” said Rossland Council in a release. “We want to maintain Rossland as a welcoming place to live, work, and play for everyone.

“The City of Rossland is thrilled to be partnering with the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society and their generous financial backers for this innovative project. Rarely does any municipal building generate tax revenue as the housing portion of this project will do. It’s a win-win for all.“

Located at 1920 3rd Avenue, the site is near an elementary school, recreation facilities, and the Rossland central business district.

Under the Columbia Basin Investment in Affordable Housing agreement between the Province and Columbia Basin Trust, a grant of approximately $5.9 million is being provided for the project in addition to financing.

The City of Rossland is providing the land and costs for construction of the City Hall space and is leasing the residential units to the Society at a nominal rate. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2022.

“These 37 new homes will help people working in Rossland find a decent place to rent that they can afford for the long term,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “We’re working hard with our partners to deliver more homes people can afford in every corner of the province.”

