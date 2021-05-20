The Midtown Affordable Housing project will also house the new Rossland City Hall

The Midtown Affordable Housing project will also house the new Rossland City Hall

Rossland’s Midtown housing project set to break ground

The four-storey building will be operated by the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society

People working in Rossland will soon have access to 37 affordable rental homes, with construction starting on a new mixed-use building in the community.

The Midtown Affordable Housing and City Hall project was awarded to Yellowbridge Construction and is targeted toward individuals and couples with moderate and low incomes working in the hospitality, retail, and service industries in the city.

“With increasing pressure on the availability and affordability of rental housing in our region, this project is going to make a big difference for people working in Rossland and to employers seeking to recruit and retain a strong workforce,” Jan Morton, President Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society, said in a release. “We are very excited to be moving ahead with this project and are grateful for the support of the City of Rossland, BC Housing, and the Columbia Basin Trust.”

The four-storey building will provide 21 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units and be operated by the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society.

The building will also contain a new Rossland City Hall and community meeting spaces on the ground floor.

“This project has been in the works for a number of years and the need for affordable housing continues to increase dramatically,” said Rossland Council in a release. “We want to maintain Rossland as a welcoming place to live, work, and play for everyone.

“The City of Rossland is thrilled to be partnering with the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society and their generous financial backers for this innovative project. Rarely does any municipal building generate tax revenue as the housing portion of this project will do. It’s a win-win for all.“

Located at 1920 3rd Avenue, the site is near an elementary school, recreation facilities, and the Rossland central business district.

Under the Columbia Basin Investment in Affordable Housing agreement between the Province and Columbia Basin Trust, a grant of approximately $5.9 million is being provided for the project in addition to financing.

The City of Rossland is providing the land and costs for construction of the City Hall space and is leasing the residential units to the Society at a nominal rate. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2022.

“These 37 new homes will help people working in Rossland find a decent place to rent that they can afford for the long term,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “We’re working hard with our partners to deliver more homes people can afford in every corner of the province.”

Read: Rossland Council adopts 5-year financial plan


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

affordable housingConstructionRossland

Previous story
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister
Next story
VIDEO: 5 more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The TB Vets foundation guarantees a $5,000 jackpot for its 50/50 fundraiser to purchase four new ventilators. The winner takes half. Image: TB Vets
Online fundraiser to help supply 4 B.C. hospitals with a new ventilator

The winning ticket will be drawn July 30 at noon.

The Midtown Affordable Housing project will also house the new Rossland City Hall
Rossland’s Midtown housing project set to break ground

The four-storey building will be operated by the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society

A CPR station once stood at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Farwell Street in downtown Trail. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: When the walls came tumblin’ down

The CPR station in downtown Trail was demolished in the spring of 1965

Janya cut off her long locks and is sending her ponytail to Angel Hair for Kids, where her hair will be fashioned into a wig for a child experiencing hair loss. Photo: Submitted
Trail student cuts off her ponytail to help Angel Hair for Kids

Jayna and her classmates also raised $281 for the children’s cause

Old growth in the Lardeau Valley. “There is basically nothing left like this anywhere, but most valley bottoms in the Kootenays were once like this,” says Rachel Holt of Veridian Ecological Consulting. Photo: Rachel Holt
Nelson scientists release maps of old growth forests, urge province to stop cutting

The report contains detailed maps of 2.6 per cent of the forested land in B.C.

The goats of Vahana Nature Restoration were fighting and feasting on weeds at Cranbrook’s Idlewild Park, Thursday, May 20. (Barry Coulter photo)
VIDEO: Goats tackle weeds at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook

A “new, ancient” technology is helping out in the fight against invasive plants

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. A trio of independent experts who had for years advised the B.C. government on forest management has released new mapping aimed at spurring the province to quickly defer logging in old-growth forests at risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Old-growth forest experts release map urging B.C. to act quickly on logging deferrals

Experts say 1.3 million hectares of old forests fit the criteria outlined in provincial report

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

FILE – Linda Mantel with Glide Harm Reduction shows a strip that determines whether fentanyl is in a user’s heroin at a safe injection site simulation at Glide Memorial Church’s Freedom Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
B.C. paramedics respond to record overdose calls in 24-hour period for 2nd month in a row

BC Emergency Health Services says frontline workers responded to 146 overdose patients

FILE – A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
New flexibility in Pfizer vaccine storage ‘good news’ for B.C.’s rollout plans: Dix

Health Canada authorized Pfizer to be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to one month

Most Read