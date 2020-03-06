Rossland’s Miner’s Hall recognized as site of national importance

Well have more on this story in the March 12 edition of the Rossland News.

On Friday the Government of Canada commemorated the national historic significance of the Rossland Miners’ Union Hall.

The recognition came at a plaque unveiling ceremony, attended by representatives of the City of Rossland, the Rossland Heritage Commission, and members of the local community.

Built in 1898 as a place to hold union meetings, the Miners’ Union Hall testifies to the local union’s determined battle for miners’ rights in the region.

The Hall was home to Local 38—the first international branch of the Western Federation of Miners and one of the earliest and most influential miners’ organizations in British Columbia. The Western Federation of Miners fought for fair and safe working conditions and helped establish the eight-hour work day for miners in the province in 1899.

It also contributed to the passing of the Conciliation Act in 1900, which provided voluntary arbitration of labour disputes and led to the creation of the Canadian Department of Labour.

