These are the supplies included inside a ShelterBox, which will be delivered to a family in Ukraine. (Contributed photo, via ShelterBox)

Rossland Rotary launches ShelterBox initiative in support of Ukraine

Rossland Rotary rallies residents to donate at ShelterBox event downtown on Saturday

Rossland Rotary is asking residents to help people in Ukraine through a ShelterBox initiative this Saturday.

As the massive humanitarian crisis unfolds in Ukraine, ShelterBox offers those affected by the Russian invasion necessary supplies to help them survive.

“We are going to be doing a ShelterBox drive on Saturday in Rossland,” said Rotary president Fiona Martin. “This means we will be in Town Square giving out information and promote information about the ShelterBox program, collecting money from people if they want to give cash, and helping people to log in to the site to donate online.”

The indications are that this will not be a short conflict. ShelterBox is responding and sending a team to the region who will be positioned to inform how to respond and coordinate their work.

The Rotary is hoping to have a ShelterBox tent and supplies on site so that people can see what is involved, added Martin.

ShelterBox is coordinating with local authorities, Rotary International, and other aid organizations.

ShelterBox has worked in Ukraine previously. It carried out emergency responses to floods in 2003 and 2008. ShelterBox also conducted assessments in 2014 following the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in the Donbas region.

Residents can donate a whole box full of supplies for $1,200, or separately. A shelterbox Tent is $500, water purification kit: $108, Blankets & Groundsheets: $85, Kitchen Set: $60, Practical tools: $50, Solar Lights: $50, and Hats, Mitts Scarf set: $10.

To make a donation of a box or any of the contents individually:

1. Go to: https://www.shelterboxcanada.org/the-ukraine-crisis-explained/

2. Click on “DONATE NOW”

3. When prompted, “dedicate” your donation so that you get a tax receipt

4. Under Rotary Club, please enter “Rossland BC”

Your gift will not only provide a family in need with the tools and supplies to rebuild and recover from disaster, but also a sense of hope for the future.

Rossland Rotary will be at Harry Lefevre Square in Rossland from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

