Jim Carrey is among 100 Canadians now banned from Russia. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Jim Carrey is among 100 Canadians now banned from Russia. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey

Ban in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.

A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were on the banned list.

The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Russia

Previous story
New Democrats call for independent review of government’s COVID-19 response
Next story
One year after disastrous B.C. flooding, fear of new climate disasters loom

Just Posted

Smoke Eaters goalie Teagan Kendrick and Salmon Arm’s Maddux Martin fight for the bouncing puck in a 4-1 Silverbacks win on Sunday at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photos: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters drop two tough matches to Vees and ‘Backs

The Fernie Ghostriders skated to a 7-3 victory over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Saturday in Fernie. Photo: Jim Bailey
Fernie Ghostriders rally in third to defeat B.V. Nitehawks

Chad Madrigga knew exactly what his first purchase was going to be after his million dollar win — his dream car: a 1998 Dodge Viper. Photo: BC Lotto
Castlegar’s newest millionaire treats himself to a stylin’ car

Internationally known peace advocate and author, Medea Benjamin will be the featured guest at Selkirk College’s Mir Lecture Series event that takes place at the Brilliant Cultural Centre on Tuesday, Nov. 15 starting at 7 p.m.
Mir lecture series speaker puts focus on diplomacy in Ukraine