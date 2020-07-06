Salmo RCMP arrest three, seize $15,000

The three adult men have been charged with “Conspiracy to Commit an Offence.”

The Salmo RCMP arrested three men near the village on Thursday, and have subsequently charged the trio with “Conspiracy to Commit an Offence.”

Described as three adult males, Detachment Commander Cpl. Darryl Orr says the men were arrested for this drug-related offence, without incident, on July 2 just outside of Salmo.

Police seized the vehicle the men were riding in along with $15,000 in Canadian currency.

The vehicle was seized as offence-related property, Orr added.

“The Salmo RCMP remain committed to eliminating illicit drug activity in this area.”

The three accused will be appearing in Nelson Provincial Court at a future date.


