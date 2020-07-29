Salmo police arrested a woman on drug charges July 23. (Trail Times file photo)

Salmo RCMP bust woman for drugs

A search warrant led to the seizure of meth, magic mushrooms and cash

A drug bust and arrest resulted from July 23 search warrant executed by the Salmo RCMP.

Officers carried out the search warrant on two Salmo residences owned by the same person.

A lone female was located inside one of the residences and arrested at the scene.

Salmo RCMP Cpl. Justin Ruggiero says a significant amount of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and money were seized.

Multiple charges are being recommended against the 39-year-old local woman.


