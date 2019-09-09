Salmo RCMP nab two ‘prolific offenders’

The pair is slated to appear in Nelson Provincial Court today, Sept. 9

Two “prolific offenders” are slated to appear in court today, charged with a laundry list of crimes allegedly committed in Trail, Salmo and Castlegar over the past month.

“On Sept. 7, members of the Salmo RCMP arrested two prolific offenders on Main Street in Salmo,” Cpl. Darryl Orr confirmed in a Monday news brief.

“Both are believed responsible for committing numerous property, drug and violent crimes in and around the Salmo community,” Orr said.

“These offenders are also suspected of committing crimes in the Trail and Castlegar communities over the past 30 days.”

Bail hearings were conducted over the weekend by Salmo RCMP members and both offenders were remanded in custody for court in Nelson on Monday, Sept. 9, where they will be brought before a provincial court judge.

“The Salmo RCMP have recommended numerous property and drug charges against these offenders,” Orr stated. “The Salmo RCMP are hopeful that these offenders will be detained in custody until trial. There is no doubt that the community of Salmo is safer because of the arrest of these offenders.”

Police cannot publicly release names until charges are sworn in by Crown counsel.



