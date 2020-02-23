Salmo RCMP report drug bust

Fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized along with Canadian cash

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after being pulled over for a traffic stop by the Salmo RCMP on Saturday.

Cpl. Darryl Orr says an E-Division traffic member and a Salmo General Duty officer conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 3/6 just outside the village on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.

“Two adults were arrested during this traffic stop and quantities of drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized along with Canadian cash,” Cpl. Orr, detachment commander for the Salmo RCMP, reported Sunday.

“Both suspects were released on appearance documents for Nelson Provincial Court at a future date.”

Charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking will be recommended against both suspects.

“E-Division Roving Traffic and the Salmo RCMP remain dedicated to the eradication of illicit drug use and trafficking in this area to ensure the public’s safety,” Orr said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Russian spy case documents missing or destroyed, Canada’s info watchdog finds
Next story
Electric vehicle options growing, but profitability challenges limit growth

Just Posted

Salmo RCMP report drug bust

Fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized along with Canadian cash

B.V. Nitehawks beat Leafs, seize Murdoch Division title

Beaver Valley Nitehawks knock off the Nelson Leafs 4-2 in final division-deciding game on Saturday

Dafoe’s hat trick propels Trail Smoke Eaters to victory over Silverbacks

Trail Smoke Eaters wrap up home season on Friday with a 5-1 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

West Kootenay SPCA hopes you’ll have a heart for Cupid

Cat who tangled with a bobcat seeking a permanent home

Trail council bumps up pay

Yearly pay increase corresponds with Collective Agreement of municipal employees

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Most Read