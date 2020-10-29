Wreaths will already be laid around the cenotaph before people arrive at the ceremony. Photo: Chelsea Novak

Wreaths will already be laid around the cenotaph before people arrive at the ceremony. Photo: Chelsea Novak

Scaled-down Remembrance Day event to take place in Rossland

The public is encouraged not to attend ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 crisis

A scaled-down Remembrance Day ceremony will be taking place at the Rossland Cenotaph at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The public is encouraged not to attend the event this year as there’s not enough space for physical distancing and out of respect for veterans.

One major change to this year’s event is the cancellation of the iconic parade to the cenotaph.

“We would typically have the 44 Squadron from Trail, a band and dignitaries gather at the Rossland Legion and march down Washington Street and Columbia Avenue to the cenotaph,” said legion president Aussie Ray.

“Flaggers would mark areas off for the parade and hundreds of people would watch us along the streets. This year we won’t be doing any of that.”

Once the event starts at the cenotaph, the Canadian flag will be lowered to half mast and names will be read out of the Rosslanders who fought in past wars and those who donated wreaths.

Wreaths will be collected and put down around the cenotaph before the ceremony begins.

Unlike past years, people will have to lay their own poppies on a set of crosses around the cenotaph.

“We normally have the cadets and boy scouts lay the poppies, however they weren’t able to do that this year because of the pandemic,” said Ray.

A piper and bugler will still play the The Last Post, O’ Canada and God Save the Queen to commemorate all of the soldiers.

Staff are going to open up the legion on Oct. 30 and 31 and conduct a trial run to see if they can open it on Remembrance Day.

“I’ve essentially slept in the place for the last three weeks to clean it up. I’ve installed plexiglass and separated all of chairs and tables from one another,” said Ray.

“We’re very aware that if someone sits at a six-seat table, no one can sit around them unless they’re in a group.”

Staff wouldn’t allow more than 50 people inside the legion and they’d also be collecting people’s personal information for the unlikelihood of contact tracing if it opened up.

Despite the pandemic, Ray said he’s just happy to be able to continue commemorate all of the soldiers in some fashion this year.

“There’s a ton of people in Rossland that have the names of their fathers, grandfathers, cousins and uncles on that cenotaph,” said Ray.

“We want to keep their memories alive and acknowledge the fact that they fought in those wars to give Canadians the freedoms that we enjoy today.”

Staff are hoping they can live stream the Remembrance Day event on Facebook so people can still watch it.

READ MORE: Over 300 Rossland residents celebrate Remembrance Day at cenotaph

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A Biden presidency could mean good news for Canadian environment policy: observers
Next story
Planned class-action suit against Facebook alleges misuse of personal information

Just Posted

poppy
Trail Legion launches poppy campaign

Trail residents can pay their respects during the two weeks up to Remembrance Day by wearing a poppy

Wreaths will already be laid around the cenotaph before people arrive at the ceremony. Photo: Chelsea Novak
Scaled-down Remembrance Day event to take place in Rossland

The public is encouraged not to attend ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 reported in Trail, Castlegar and Nelson, so far

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows numbers of cases per community

City workers installing the Trail Picasso. Photo: City of Trail
Reclaiming the Silver City Picasso

A replica of The Chicago Picasso was fabricated in Cominco (Teck Trail) workshops back in the 70s

TACL members sang to many appreciative listeners at the Waneta Plaza on Monday. Photo: TACL
Trail association shares the love for Community Inclusion Month

October is Community Inclusion Month in British Columbia

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will be looking to crack the Top 10 Ski Resorts list by USA Today for the second straight year. (Claire Palmer photo)
Kicking Horse nominated as one of North America’s favourite ski resorts

The resort finished in tenth in the same poll last year

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee arrive for annual Cascadia conference in Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2018. They have agreed to coordinate the permanent switch to daylight saving time. (B.C. government)
B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

Clocks going back one hour Nov. 1 in Washington too

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
A Biden presidency could mean good news for Canadian environment policy: observers

Experts and observers say even a U.S. outside the Paris agreement may ultimately end up in the same place

Most Read