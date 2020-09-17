School District 20 office reports COVID cases

Two cases of COVID were reported at the School District 20 office in Trail

School District 20 reported two cases of COVID-19 at their offices on Wednesday.

In a letter forwarded to the Trail Times, acting SD 20 superintendent Katherine Shearer confirmed the cases to staff at the board office and Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre, Trail Campus.

“This letter is to advise you that two staff members of the School Board Office have tested positive for COVID-19. They are isolated at home with support from public health officials.

“Interior Health is in the process of directly contacting any individuals who may have been exposed to provide direction and support.”

The cases come just days after one was reported at Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar and one at Teck Trail operations.

Interior Health reported six new cases Sept. 16, bringing Interior Health total to 485.

Shearer advised staff to stay home if they had symptoms and follow the guidance from the BC Centre for Disease Control if they become ill.

“We recognize the importance of individuals contacting 811 or using the self-assessment tool on-line when they experience symptoms. This is a crucial step in supporting the health of our community and anyone with symptoms can be tested at a local testing centre in the community.”

In a separate incident, Trail RCMP reported Thursday morning that they received information on Sept. 11 that a group of youths were planning a social gathering in the Pend D’Oreille area near Trail.

The Trail RCMP want to remind the public that there are restrictions and limits on social gatherings that are enforceable by law.

“Anyone organizing a large scale event may be facing up to a $2,000 fine under the Emergency Program Act.”

Fines can be issued for organizing private parties or public events and for attending non-compliant gatherings that fail to provide appropriate hand sanitation and washroom facilities, sufficient space in the venue for physical distancing, and obtaining a list of names and contacts.

“The Trail RCMP strongly urge compliance with the EPA and to consider alternatives like meeting through social media while remaining at home.”