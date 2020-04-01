COURTESY YMCA OF GRAYS HARBOR There are quality day care providers in Grays Harbor County, but the demand is much higher than the current providers can supply. Here preschool students enjoy watercolor painting at the YMCA of Grays Harbor’s facility on Simpson Avenue in Hoquiam.

School District 20 to improve childcare services for those working in emergency services

The district has launched a survey to aid in the consultation process

School District 20 has launched an online survey to see how childcare support can be better provided for parents working in emergency services during the COVID-19 crisis.

The survey investigates what kind of childcare services could be provided for health and social services, law enforcement and first responder workers moving forward.

READ MORE: Emily Carr faculty to work with SD 20 students

The survey also asks workers what time of day they would need childcare services, which includes times ranging from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..

The district is also asking parents working in emergency services to make alternative childcare arrangements with siblings or other relatives if possible to help practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SD20 operates schools throughout the West Kootenays including Rossland, Trail and Castlegar.

Emergency service workers have until April 3 to complete the survey online.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChildcareCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

Just Posted

School District 20 to improve childcare services for those working in emergency services

The district has launched a survey to aid in the consultation process

Trail closes all sani-dumps

City is focusing on maintaining core services

Kiwanis, Ferraro Foods helping Trail seniors stay safe

Kiwanis rallies to provide Trail seniors grocery delivery service

Scholarship up for grabs for Rossland art students

The $250 scholarship is being provided by the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture

6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes the Kootenays

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout parts of B.C. and Alberta

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Most Read