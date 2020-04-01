School District 20 to improve childcare services for those working in emergency services

The district has launched a survey to aid in the consultation process

COURTESY YMCA OF GRAYS HARBOR There are quality day care providers in Grays Harbor County, but the demand is much higher than the current providers can supply. Here preschool students enjoy watercolor painting at the YMCA of Grays Harbor’s facility on Simpson Avenue in Hoquiam.

School District 20 has launched an online survey to see how childcare support can be better provided for parents working in emergency services during the COVID-19 crisis.

The survey investigates what kind of childcare services could be provided for health and social services, law enforcement and first responder workers moving forward.

READ MORE: Emily Carr faculty to work with SD 20 students

The survey also asks workers what time of day they would need childcare services, which includes times ranging from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..

The district is also asking parents working in emergency services to make alternative childcare arrangements with siblings or other relatives if possible to help practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SD20 operates schools throughout the West Kootenays including Rossland, Trail and Castlegar.

Emergency service workers have until April 3 to complete the survey online.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChildcareCoronavirus