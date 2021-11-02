RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after man with pellet gun found in Mackenzie, B.C.

RCMP say anyone who sees the man should call 911 and not approach

Mounties said they have found their suspect following reports of a reports of a man with a gun walking around the community.

RCMP said they responded to calls about the man walking around in Mackenzie, a community of less than 4,000 located two hours north of Prince George. Mounties said the man was carrying a pellet gun.

“No offence was committed and no one was injured in this matter,” police said.

Two schools in the area, the recreation centre and the mall were put on lockdown out of an “abundance of caution.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities unveiled by pest control firm
Next story
PM says Indigenous talks may offer “solution” so Canada can honour war dead

Just Posted

Sporting and other indoor events in the Interior Health region are limited to half capacity, while elsewhere in B.C. this COVID-19 safety measure has been lifted. (Photo: Pixabay)
Interior Health remains mum on capacity restrictions

After the Tuesday Morning Quilters must-see show and sale was cancelled last year due to COVID, the group is returning to the Trail United Church to hold the usually annual event in-person on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pandemic protocols will be in place. Photo: Jim Bailey
Quilt show and sale returning to Trail church

Bill Townsend, pictured in the display case, was a lacrosse player in Nelson in the 1930s. Members of his family attended the opening of the sports displays at Touchstones in Nelson on Oct. 29. L-R: Bill Townsend’s son-in-law and daughter Jack and Pat McConachie of Trail, with grandson and granddaughter Murray McConachie and Christine DeRosa. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Lacrosse history is first sports exhibit at Touchstones museum

Due to technical complications, the Trail Times Tuesday edition will not be delivered until Wednesday. Photo: Markus Spiske/Unsplash
Trail Times Tuesday, Nov. 2 newspaper delayed one day