Security video captures Castlegar porch pirate

There’s a porch pirate sailing the streets of Castlegar.

RCMP say they’re looking for a male suspect who is believed to be responsible for the theft of a package from the porch of a Castlegar home in mid-December.

The thief was captured on video by the homeowner.

“On January 15, 2020, Castlegar RCMP received a report of a package theft allegedly committed on December 17th, 2019, after it was discovered a parcel wasn’t received when expected,” says an RCMP news release. “The home owner, who followed up with the delivery company, conducted a review of his home’s surveillance system, which led to the discovery of the apparent crime caught on video.”

The short clip shows as a lone, yet to be identified, male walks onto the complainant’s property and removes the package from the front doorway before walking away. The suspect is then observed walking to a second individual who appears to be waiting further down the roadway.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, seen wearing a pair of beige pants, a grey Under Armour hoodie, a black hooded jacket, a pair of black gloves and a pair of sunglasses over a black baseball cap.

“Digital surveillance cameras strategically installed in doorways can greatly assist investigators in identifying suspects, and can effectively deter crime,” states Sgt. Monty Taylor, Detachment Commander of the Castlegar RCMP. “If local residents are expecting a package delivery, while they are away from their home, police suggest that they seek the assist of a trustworthy neighbour or ask the delivery driver to conceal the item in a pre-arranged location.”

If you recognize the individual seen in the video, or you have any additional information that may assist investigators, you are asked to call the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721, or anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.