Selkirk College receives funding for 14 new early childhood educator seats

Selkirk College is receiving funding for 14 additional early childhood educator (ECE) seats as part of a provincial government initiative that is creating 147 new seats at eight different post-secondary institutions across B.C.

The province has announced it is investing $1.32 million over 2021-2022 to expand ECE seats as part of the 10-year Childcare BC plan.

West Kootenay MLAs Brittny Anderson and Katrine Conroy say new early childhood education seats at Selkirk College will train more childcare workers, helping make childcare more accessible to families.

The Early Childhood Care and Education Program at Selkirk College is delivered entirely online, making it more accessible to students in rural and remote areas.

“Families across the Kootenays are taking advantage of our newly created childcare spaces,” said Conroy. “We rely so much on our incredible early childhood educators to nurture our kids during these times, and Selkirk is adding even more spaces to their program so that there are enough staff at every childcare centre for years to come.”

