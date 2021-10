Earlier this week, city workers brought in the ‘breaker,’ a new attachment for the bobcat. Photo: Jim Bailey

Earlier this week, city workers brought out the ‘breaker,’ a new attachment for the bobcat to help the loader remove a concrete pad and broken tiles from sections of sidewalk near the Trail Times.

Repairs to the Cedar Avenue sidewalk, which involve removing the broken tiles and replacing them with a simple concrete finish, will be underway for several more days.

