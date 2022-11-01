Doug McCallum going through security at Surrey provincial court in Surrey on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Doug McCallum going through security at Surrey provincial court in Surrey on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

‘She ran over my leg and foot’: Surrey mayor’s 911 call revealed in public mischief trial

Doug McCallum is accused of misleading police

Doug McCallum’s edited 911 call, roughly nine minutes long, to report an alleged hit-and-run in which he claimed a woman ran over his foot was played out in Surrey provincial court Tuesday (Nov. 1).

He told the dispatcher a driver “just about hit me, actually” and “she ran over my leg and foot.”

He described the driver as “fairly stocky” in her 60s.

The driver, Deborah Johnstone, testified Monday.

“She’s harassed me before,” McCallum told the dispatcher. “She called me a piece of shit.”

Asked if he needed an ambulance, McCallum said he could drive with his right foot to hospital and that his left foot was “very numb.”

The call was edited by the court to omit the former mayor’s personal information.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP had 7-member team on McCallum’s foot injury allegation, court hears

READ ALSO: Surrey woman testifies about ‘heated debate’ that led to Doug McCallum’s public mischief charge

McCallum later told the Surrey RCMP during a 58-minute interview at the station that “she just floored it. I thought she was going to peel rubber.”

“They came out of nowhere and just pinned me,” he told the RCMP. “Literally just about pinned me.”

“She was screaming terrible stuff.”

He said the driver, who was “wearing a white ‘Keep the RCMP in Surrey’ shirt,” turned at him, ran over his foot “and took off” while “shouting at the top of her lungs.”

McCallum told the police officer he went to Peace Arch Hospital and underwent seven X-rays which, he said, revealed soft tissue damage but no broken bones.

“She literally turned into me,” he said, “and ran over my foot.”

“It looked like she just purposely wanted to clip me,” he said.

“She’s at every council meeting, she harasses us all the time.”

The former Surrey mayor is charged with one count of public mischief, stemming from an encounter on Sept. 4, 2021 between himself and a group of volunteers that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition. McCallum is accused of misleading police with his complaint.

McCallum said he walked over to Keep the RCMP organizer Ivan Scott to complain.

“He even noticed I was limping,” McCallum claimed.

McCallum said doctors told him “that appears to be assault.”

“She ran over my toe,” he said, claiming the driver was in a “rage.

“I think what happened is she really wanted to pin me.”

The trial, set for seven days, continues.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

CourtCriminal JusticeSurrey

Previous story
Quebec politicians must swear oath to King Charles to sit in legislature: Speaker
Next story
Trail RCMP reminds locals to shift into winter

Just Posted

Winter tires are required on most B.C. highways by October 1, 2022. Photo: Bulletin file
Trail RCMP reminds locals to shift into winter

Brenda Hooper, chair of the Greater Trail Hospice Society, invites all to Grief Support Training workshops. Photo: Jim Bailey
Greater Trail hospice course addresses loss and grief

Glenn Hodge (left) pinned the first poppy on RCMP Const. Kevin Johnson at the Trail Cenotaph last week. The first pinning signals the launch of the 2022 poppy distribution campaign. Hodge, chair of the Legion’s poppy committee, confirmed to the Trail Times that there will be an in-person service on Remembrance Day this year. After two years of no public services due to COVID restrictions, the community is encouraged to attend the Trail Cenotaph commemoration on Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 11 a.m. sharp. Photo: Sheri Regnier
First poppy pinning at Trail Cenotaph launches 2022 campaign

Reach for the Mic winners Zavenda Blackmore, Matty Turner, and Hillaree Blackmore pose together on stage after the competition on Oct. 28. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston’s Reach for the Mic singers take home prizes