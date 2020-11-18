Shoveling snow leads to physical altercation in East Trail

District police were called to the alleged incident on Friday the 13th

Besides police call-outs to several car accidents, heavy snowfall on Friday the 13th also led the Trail RCMP to a neighborhood fight over snow shovelling.

At 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a verbal dispute between two neighbours who were clearing snow on their properties along Columbia Avenue in Trail.

Police were told that one resident was throwing snow from her property onto her neighbour’s snow pile located on his property.

Her neighbour asked her to stop but was met with rude comments and gestures by the woman, according the Trail RCMP’s Tuesday news brief.

The neighbour is reported to have approached the woman who raised her snow shovel at him.

The woman was allegedly pushed to the ground by her neighbour to avoid being hit by the shovel.

The matter is still under investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Trail RCMP.

Spike in motor vehicle incidents on Friday the 13th:

– 5:50 a.m. a grey 2013 Ford Escape lost control and ended up in the ditch along Highway 3B, near Montrose. The driver was reported uninjured and the vehicle sustained minor damage. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

– 6:37 a.m. reports were received that a commercial tractor trailer unit was blocking one of the westbound lanes of Highway 3B, near the Paulson Summit, outside of Rossland. The tractor trailer unit was experiencing mechanical issues and was not impeding traffic. The heavy snowfall delayed towing the unit from the scene.

– 7:17 a.m. a commercial tractor trailer unit had jacked-knifed on Highway 3B near Warfield. The tractor trailer unit blocked one of the westbound lanes travelling up to Rossland. The tractor trailer unit was pulled off the highway by a front-ended loader.

– 8:13 a.m. a 2007 Pontiac G5 lost control and ended up in the ditch on Highway 22 in Waneta. The driver was reported uninjured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

– 3:29 p.m. a pickup truck was abandoned in a driving lane on Highway 22 near Birchbank Station Road in Trail. The registered owner was contacted and had the truck towed from the scene.

– 4:30 p.m. a 2011 Honda CRV lost controlled around a sharp corner and ended up in the ditch along Highway 3B near Warfield. The driver was reported uninjured and the vehicle was estimated to have sustained $5,000 in damage. The vehicle was towed from the scene once weather and road conditions improved.

– 9:03 p.m. a silver Honda Pilot lost control and ended up in the ditch on Highway 3B at the Paulson Summit. The driver was reported uninjured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The Trail RCMP remind the public to slow down and drive according to winter conditions.

Check for travel advisories before leaving home as one was in place for the Nov. 13 storm.

Winter tires are now mandatory if you intend to cross a mountain pass in B.C.

Stocking your vehicle with a winter emergency survival kit, a snow shovel, and a cell phone or satellite communication device is highly recommended in case of a motor vehicle incident or sudden road closure.

