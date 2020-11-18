Photo: Anna Hill on Unsplash

Photo: Anna Hill on Unsplash

Shoveling snow leads to physical altercation in East Trail

District police were called to the alleged incident on Friday the 13th

Besides police call-outs to several car accidents, heavy snowfall on Friday the 13th also led the Trail RCMP to a neighborhood fight over snow shovelling.

At 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13, the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a verbal dispute between two neighbours who were clearing snow on their properties along Columbia Avenue in Trail.

Police were told that one resident was throwing snow from her property onto her neighbour’s snow pile located on his property.

Her neighbour asked her to stop but was met with rude comments and gestures by the woman, according the Trail RCMP’s Tuesday news brief.

The neighbour is reported to have approached the woman who raised her snow shovel at him.

The woman was allegedly pushed to the ground by her neighbour to avoid being hit by the shovel.

The matter is still under investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Trail RCMP.

Spike in motor vehicle incidents on Friday the 13th:

– 5:50 a.m. a grey 2013 Ford Escape lost control and ended up in the ditch along Highway 3B, near Montrose. The driver was reported uninjured and the vehicle sustained minor damage. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

– 6:37 a.m. reports were received that a commercial tractor trailer unit was blocking one of the westbound lanes of Highway 3B, near the Paulson Summit, outside of Rossland. The tractor trailer unit was experiencing mechanical issues and was not impeding traffic. The heavy snowfall delayed towing the unit from the scene.

– 7:17 a.m. a commercial tractor trailer unit had jacked-knifed on Highway 3B near Warfield. The tractor trailer unit blocked one of the westbound lanes travelling up to Rossland. The tractor trailer unit was pulled off the highway by a front-ended loader.

– 8:13 a.m. a 2007 Pontiac G5 lost control and ended up in the ditch on Highway 22 in Waneta. The driver was reported uninjured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

– 3:29 p.m. a pickup truck was abandoned in a driving lane on Highway 22 near Birchbank Station Road in Trail. The registered owner was contacted and had the truck towed from the scene.

– 4:30 p.m. a 2011 Honda CRV lost controlled around a sharp corner and ended up in the ditch along Highway 3B near Warfield. The driver was reported uninjured and the vehicle was estimated to have sustained $5,000 in damage. The vehicle was towed from the scene once weather and road conditions improved.

– 9:03 p.m. a silver Honda Pilot lost control and ended up in the ditch on Highway 3B at the Paulson Summit. The driver was reported uninjured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The Trail RCMP remind the public to slow down and drive according to winter conditions.

Check for travel advisories before leaving home as one was in place for the Nov. 13 storm.

Winter tires are now mandatory if you intend to cross a mountain pass in B.C.

Stocking your vehicle with a winter emergency survival kit, a snow shovel, and a cell phone or satellite communication device is highly recommended in case of a motor vehicle incident or sudden road closure.

RCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail RCMP report on dead man found in vehicle
Next story
PM says military could help distribute COVID-19 vaccine, but Canada not there yet

Just Posted

Photo: Anna Hill on Unsplash
Shoveling snow leads to physical altercation in East Trail

District police were called to the alleged incident on Friday the 13th

Report finds mental health challenges children and youth can be expected to experience during and after COVID-19, including anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression and behavioural problems. Photo: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash
B.C. report: Pandemic will increase mental health struggles for youth

‘COVID-19 and the Impact on Children’s Mental Health’ study released

A traffic unit pulled over this Trail driver on Friday amid a heavy snowstorm that hit the West Kootenay. Photo: Trail RCMP
Dude, where’s your windshield?

Windshields must be cleared of material and debris under the BC Motor Vehicle Act

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP successfully dealt with a person in crisis on a rooftop Sunday, Nov. 8. (Black Press Media file)
Trail RCMP report on dead man found in vehicle

Coroner investigates dead body discovered in Fruitvale

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver’s Gastown, July 5, 2020. (The Canadian Press)
GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere

Orders require them where necessary, Provincial Health Officer says

Most Read