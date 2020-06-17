About 110 graduates of the Class of 2020 participated in a standing procession along Hillside Dr. and Hazelwood Dr. on Sunday in a Showcase of the J. L. Crowe Grade 12 class. Families and friends offered their congratulations with signs and a drive-by around the loop while face masks and/or self distancing was the order of the day for the Graduates of 2020.

Showcasing the Crowe Class of 2020

The graduating class of 2020 self-distanced in Sunningdale Sunday as cars honked in congratulations

Melanie MacDonald –

I wrote out something that I thought you could share (edit away!) with the community. I organized a Showcase for the grads, spurred on by brain storming with a neighbouring community. I had a wonderful team of parents helping out to make it all run smoothly too! We had a videographer there as well. Word is, we might have started a new tradition for the grads, they loved it so much. I just wanted the kids to have something more, they certainly deserved it!

The JL Crowe Class of 2020 Graduates had a little something extra organized in lieu of the cancelled prom activities. The convocation put on by the school was so well done! We added a Showcase of the graduates held on the afternoon of Sunday, June 14th for family and close friends of the grads to show support and cheer them on. What great support (and weather) too! So many people came out to celebrate the grads. They stood together, 6’ apart in 3 separate groups along Hillside Dr – following the restrictions put in place as a result of Covid-19. The best part, a physically distanced group photo of the grads simultaneously tossing their caps in the air to achieve that feeling of completion.

With a large portion of the money we fundraised, graduates were given a list of local businesses to choose gift cards/certificates from. We felt it best to give the grads a little something as so much was taken from them with most graduation activities being completely cancelled. These businesses helped support our fundraising efforts, so it only made sense to give back to our community during this uncertain time.

Special thanks to Chinook Scaffolding for providing non-medical face masks for every grad that needed one for our Showcase event

.

Families and friends offered their congratulations with signs.

Bag piper Jay Mykytien added a lively element to the celebration.

Graduates of 2020 celebrated with a procession at Bingay Bay on Sunday.

Selfies with face masks and/or self distancing was the order of the day for the 2020 JL Crowe grads.

Dozens of cars and trucks show up for the drive by at the J.L. Crowe Grad showcase on Sunday.

