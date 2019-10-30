NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur wave to supporters on stage at NDP election headquarters in Burnaby, B.C. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Singh lays out NDP’s first steps in Parliament, vows hard work in Quebec

Singh says he won’t apologize for showing exuberance on election night

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party’s first act when Parliament returns will be to introduce a private member’s bill to create a universal pharmacare system.

The New Democrats campaigned on creating a single-payer system where the government covers the costs of prescription drugs, but want to spend more — and more quickly — than the Liberal pharmacare plan proposes.

Singh is hoping to use any leverage his party might have with the minority Liberals to deliver a program that he says has widespread support from Canadians.

Speaking after a caucus meeting today, Singh says he will also ask Trudeau’s government to drop an appeal of a human rights tribunal ruling that ordered the government to pay what could be billions in compensation to Indigenous children and families hurt by the child welfare system.

There have been rumblings about the NDP’s election results after the party lost 15 seats and was left with only one MP in Quebec — a night Singh capped off by dancing and celebrating with supporters.

ALSO READ: Singh calls for reform of ‘broken’ voting system after NDP falls short in Quebec

Singh says he won’t apologize for showing exuberance on election night, but adds he is not satisfied with the party’s results, especially in Quebec.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba
Next story
Time to move on Rossland arena, society president says

Just Posted

Trail takes next step to better Groutage Avenue

Council awards $67,000 contract to replace old infrastructure

Time to move on Rossland arena, society president says

Council needs to decide to replace chiller to allow for more fundraising efforts

$97,000+ donation for new ultrasound machine at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

This donation came from Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward’s Foundation

Be seen and be safe in the Silver City as the sun sets sooner

Tips from the Trail Times for a safe and Happy Halloween!

One dead in Saturday crash near Grand Forks

The incident occurred several kilometres north of Grand Forks on Saturday

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

VIDEO: Countdown to BC Summer Games continues with volunteer rally

Teams lead by 14 directors will be working over the coming months in preparation for the July games

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

PHOTOS: Vancouver Olympics torch relay started 10 years ago today

Starting on Oct. 30, 2009, the Olympic flame traversed Canada for 106 days straight

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

Most Read