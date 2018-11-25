Drivers tackling Interior highways are urged to proceed with caution due to winter weather forecasts. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

Drivers tackling Interior highways should exercise a degree of caution Sunday as Environment Canada calls for ice pellets, freezing rain and snow.

According to Environment Canada’s BC Traveller’s Routes forecast, five centimetres of snow are expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt. That snow will change to rain in the morning with the risk of freezing rain.

Further north on the Coquihalla, between Merritt and Kamloops, two-to-four centimetres of the fluffy white stuff is expected to fall.

The Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, will see periods of ice pellets, for an estimated total of two centimetres, this evening and freezing rain overnight. Those conditions are expected to continue through Monday morning.

Related: Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

Related: ‘Hazardous’ winter storm forecast for Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Ice pellets are also forecast between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass on Highway 3. These pellets will also be followed by periods of freezing rain into Monday. Elsewhere on Highway 3, between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight followed by Monday morning snow of five-to-ten centimetres.

Only light snow and a 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass later tonight. Monday calls for about five centimetres of snow.

Up north, Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit will see flurries and the risk of freezing rain. Near Pine Pass on the same highway, two-to-four centimetres of snow is forecast.

From Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border on the Yellowhead Highway, Environment Canada calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries followed by two centimetres of snow Monday morning.

On the Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler, an estimated 10-to-15 centimetres of wet snow is in the forecast.

Environment Canada’s next forecast is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches
Next story
Park staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers edge Trail Smoke Eaters 1-0

The game started with a bang. Well, two bangs.

Bells jingle at Christmas Kettle in Trail

The Trail Salvation Army Church kicked off its annual kettle campaign this week

Convoy to honour tow truck driver killed while working near Castlegar

Tow trucks and emergency vehicles will drive down Columbia Ave Saturday in memory of Wayne Kernachan

Rare falcon caught in Trail spends winter in raptor rehab

A rare prairie falcon caught in Trail will spend the winter at the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre

Trail crime fighter ready to get back on patrol

Zimmerman was the first to sign-up for the program back in 1998

Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Game starts Sunday afternoon

Park staff relocating koi away from hungry otter at Vancouver Chinese garden

The otter has eaten 10 koi already

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Most Read