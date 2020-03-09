Snowboarder rescued off Red Mountain resort

South Columbia Search and Rescue had about 20 volunteers out searching for the man. File photo.

A snowboarder at Red Mountain resort was found safe and sound on Sunday after going missing for about six hours.

South Columbia Search and Rescue says it got a call around 5:40 p.m. that a 36-year-old snowboarder was missing on the mountain.

The man had been last seen around 3 p.m.

SAR deployed five search teams, which included five snowmobiles. It had approximately 20 members on location.

A release from the search agency said the man was found at about 8:45 p.m. and was taken down with SAR teams to a command post 20 minutes later.

“He was found in good condition and good spirits,” the release says.

There’s no word on where or how the snowboarder got lost on the mountain.