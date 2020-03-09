South Columbia Search and Rescue had about 20 volunteers out searching for the man. File photo.

Snowboarder rescued off Red Mountain resort

Man went missing Sunday afternoon, found in evening.

A snowboarder at Red Mountain resort was found safe and sound on Sunday after going missing for about six hours.

South Columbia Search and Rescue says it got a call around 5:40 p.m. that a 36-year-old snowboarder was missing on the mountain.

The man had been last seen around 3 p.m.

SAR deployed five search teams, which included five snowmobiles. It had approximately 20 members on location.

A release from the search agency said the man was found at about 8:45 p.m. and was taken down with SAR teams to a command post 20 minutes later.

“He was found in good condition and good spirits,” the release says.

There’s no word on where or how the snowboarder got lost on the mountain.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing
Next story
New urgent and primary care centre to open in Castlegar

Just Posted

Snowboarder rescued off Red Mountain resort

Man went missing Sunday afternoon, found in evening.

Trail RCMP seek female suspect in armed robbery

Police report the crime occurred at the East Trail Safeway on Sunday

Drivers advised of Tuesday traffic change on Trail bridge

Westbound side of the bridge will be closed to traffic on Tuesday

New urgent and primary care centre to open in Castlegar

Centre should be opened by end of March

Reflecting on Doukhobor icon Laura Verigin

Boundary and West Kootenay community gathers to remember Laura Verigin

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port

Passengers lining the balconies waved and some left the cabins to go onto deck

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

Most Read