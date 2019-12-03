Snowfall warning in effect for West Kootenay

Environment Canada issues advisory for Highway 3

Trail Times file photo

Heads for all those travelling on Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.

Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

Environment Canada warns that heavy snow is forecast to redevelop this evening, with 10 to 15 cm of snow expected tonight and a further 10 to 15 cm on Wednesday.

Snow is expected to ease Wednesday evening.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the West Kootenay:

Total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

A frontal system moving across B.C. will bring heavy snow to the area tonight and Wednesday. The heaviest snow is expected tonight and Wednesday morning but will continue for most of Wednesday afternoon.

About 5 cm of snow is forecast tonight and an additional 5 to 15 cm Wednesday with the highest amounts near Nelson and Trail.

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme
B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting 'visibly angry' in front of Grade 4 class

