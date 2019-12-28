Snowy beach for Polar Bear Swim in Trail

Forecast information is provided to federal, provincial and municipal officials, media and others

Over the next few days and leading up to the 33rd Annual Polar Bear Swim in Trail on January 1, river levels will likely be down around two feet.

The current river level at Birchbank is 5.4 metres, and flows are 2,248.3 cubic metres per second.

The current water temperature is 5.9° C.

Projected forecast provided by BC Hydro:

The forecast runoff for April to September 2020 for the Columbia basin at The Dalles, Oregon is 89 per cent of normal.

For the same period in 2019, the observed runoff was 94 per cent of normal.

The actual elevation of the reservoirs is influenced by snowpack, inflow levels, weather patterns and other factors such as load requirements.

Arrow Lakes Reservoir is currently at 433.34 metres (1421.7 feet) measured at the Fauquier gauge.

The reservoir drafted by 0.83 metres (2.7 feet) in the past week.

The reservoir is forecast to refill to 433.4 metres (1422 feet) by the end of January.

Note, however, that near and long-term forecasting is inherently uncertain due to the unpredictability of future events and conditions.

The Arrow Lakes Reservoir reached its latest maximum level of 438.91 metres (1440.0 feet, 4.0 feet from full) on June 21, 2019 and its last minimum elevation of 429.7 metres (1409.7 feet) on 7 February, 2019.

Duncan Reservoir is currently about 568.98 metres (1866.7 feet) measured at the dam.

The reservoir drafted by 1.20 metres (3.9 feet) in the past week.

The reservoir is forecast to draft to about 559.3 metres (1835 feet) by the end of January.

The Duncan Reservoir reached its latest maximum level of 576.47 metres (1891.3 feet) on August 2, 2019, and its last minimum elevation of 547.42 metres (1796.0 feet) on April 18, 2019.

For current reservoir levels, visit BC Hydro’s water flows and reservoir levels page on its website.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter