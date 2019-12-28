Gyro Park in Trail, Dec. 27. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Snowy beach for Polar Bear Swim in Trail

Forecast information is provided to federal, provincial and municipal officials, media and others

Over the next few days and leading up to the 33rd Annual Polar Bear Swim in Trail on January 1, river levels will likely be down around two feet.

The current river level at Birchbank is 5.4 metres, and flows are 2,248.3 cubic metres per second.

The current water temperature is 5.9° C.

Projected forecast provided by BC Hydro:

The forecast runoff for April to September 2020 for the Columbia basin at The Dalles, Oregon is 89 per cent of normal.

For the same period in 2019, the observed runoff was 94 per cent of normal.

The actual elevation of the reservoirs is influenced by snowpack, inflow levels, weather patterns and other factors such as load requirements.

Arrow Lakes Reservoir is currently at 433.34 metres (1421.7 feet) measured at the Fauquier gauge.

The reservoir drafted by 0.83 metres (2.7 feet) in the past week.

The reservoir is forecast to refill to 433.4 metres (1422 feet) by the end of January.

Note, however, that near and long-term forecasting is inherently uncertain due to the unpredictability of future events and conditions.

The Arrow Lakes Reservoir reached its latest maximum level of 438.91 metres (1440.0 feet, 4.0 feet from full) on June 21, 2019 and its last minimum elevation of 429.7 metres (1409.7 feet) on 7 February, 2019.

Duncan Reservoir is currently about 568.98 metres (1866.7 feet) measured at the dam.

The reservoir drafted by 1.20 metres (3.9 feet) in the past week.

The reservoir is forecast to draft to about 559.3 metres (1835 feet) by the end of January.

The Duncan Reservoir reached its latest maximum level of 576.47 metres (1891.3 feet) on August 2, 2019, and its last minimum elevation of 547.42 metres (1796.0 feet) on April 18, 2019.

For current reservoir levels, visit BC Hydro’s water flows and reservoir levels page on its website.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Just Posted

What was the Trail Times top story of 2019?

Readers say crime, Union Hotel demo, and KBRH construction were the top 3 stories of 2019

Snowy beach for Polar Bear Swim in Trail

Forecast information is provided to federal, provincial and municipal officials, media and others

Bruce Gardens’ namesake identified, but Shirley remains a mystery

Place Names: Shirley, Rosemont, Bruce Gardens, and Christie’s Landing, revisited

Trail Times Year in Review, Part 6

Top Trail Times news-making stories for June, 2019

Trail Times Year in Review, Part 5

Top Trail Times news-making stories for May, 2019

VIDEO: ‘Millions’ of shimmery fish in White Rock waters captivate

Daytime and nighttime photos show stark contrast in Christmas Day frenzy

B.C. man scores touchdowns in the fashion world

Former footballer Tyson Gibson chases down a stylish career

Lee Mendelson, producer of ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ dies on Christmas day

Mendelson wrote the lyrics to the show’s signature song, ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

B.C. Appeal Court OKs class-action lawsuit against University of Victoria

Susan Service claims UVic failed to give as many as 134 members an annual salary increases they were due

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

Most Read