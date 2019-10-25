The Canadian flag, in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

So far this year, federal program expenses up $10.9B compared to 2018-19

Finance department says government ran $5.2-billion deficit over first five months of current fiscal

A new report shows the federal government ran a deficit of $5.2 billion over the first five months of its current fiscal year following a $10.9-billion jump in program expenses compared with a year earlier.

The preliminary numbers from the Finance Department says the higher program spending represents a year-over-year increase of 9.1 per cent.

In comparison, the federal fiscal monitor says the government posted a $2.6-billion surplus during the same April-to-August period last year.

The higher spending was largely due to a $6.2-billion — or 12.3 per cent — increase in direct program expenses as well as, to a lesser degree, larger transfers to individuals and other levels of government.

Year-over-year, public debt charges increased by $700 million — or 7.2 per cent.

RELATED: Prime minister defends Liberal budget measures as sales effort gets underway

Government revenues were up $3.9 billion — or 2.9 per cent — from the same period last year, an increase mostly due to higher personal income tax revenues and includes $18 million for the federal portion of cannabis taxes.

The Liberal government forecasted a deficit in last spring’s budget of $19.8 billion for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MLA anticipates further job loss in resource sector, following Teck announcement
Next story
LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Just Posted

Windstorm ravages Rossland

Blow-through knocked down trees, damaged homes, power lines

Spooky Saturday set for Silver City

Spooktacular goes in downtown Trail from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26

Trail market serving up scary good food and fun, Saturday

incrEDIBLE offerings are part of the city’s Spooktacular

Tell the Times

Web Poll is based on a recent news story

Pumpkin prep

Cafeteria will feature a Halloween-themed buffet on Friday

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

Capitals complete big comeback, beat Canucks 6-5 in shootout

Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

Most Read