South Africa marks Freedom Day; apartheid ended 25 years ago

Calls for more jobs for South Africa’s black majority and respect for the rights of the LGBTI community have marked Freedom Day celebrations commemorating the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid.

Singing and dancing punctuated one gathering on Saturday of about 3,500 people on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

A quarter-century ago South Africa’s blacks finally were able to vote, bringing democracy to the country. But long after the brutal apartheid system of racial discrimination, speakers said many still struggle to find a decent life.

Gauteng province Premier David Makhura says South Africa’s people need jobs and land. He also says all South Africans must respect the rights of gay citizens.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.