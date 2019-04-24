The BC SPCA is investigating the deaths of two kittens who were found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a Vancouver dumpster. (BC SPCA)

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

WARNING: Graphic content. Discretion is advised.

The BC SPCA is investigating the deaths of two kittens who were found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a Vancouver dumpster.

The animal shelter was alerted to the kittens when a passerby heard sounds coming from the dumpster located inside a secured parking area at 1040 Pacific Street on Friday, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

The one-day-old kittens were ironically found tied in a plastic shopping bag that said “love you.”

The kittens were rushed to an emergency clinic after they were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration but later died.

ALSO READ: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

“We responded immediately and transported them for emergency care, but sadly they were too weak and compromised to survive,” said protection officer Eileen Drever, adding that abandoning an animal is against the law.

“Animals are not disposable and there is no reason to cause an animal suffer and die in such an unnecessary and inhumane way,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC SPCA.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The BC SPCA is investigating the deaths of two kittens who were found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a Vancouver dumpster. (BC SPCA)

Previous story
‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share, email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Lead levels down in Trail, air quality up

Fall lead testing results revealed at THEC’s April 17 meeting at Trail City Hall

Birchbank Retirees hit the fairways

The first Masters Tournament was held at Birchbank Golf Course earlier this month

Blooming house

Columbia Valley Greenhouse experts say no planting of annuals until at least May 15

Timeline of Trail disaster

Timeline taken from ‘100 Years of Trail History, A Century of Trail’s Top News Stories’

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Many teens don’t know they’re vaping nicotine, Health Canada finds

Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey finds youth unaware of nicotine product risk

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man charged with daughters’ murders

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

B.C. man turned to dating site for pimp operation, court hears

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations

Most Read