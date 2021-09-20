Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday Sept. 4. (@captainramona Twitter photo)

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday Sept. 4. (@captainramona Twitter photo)

Special prosecutor appointed in complaint lodged by ‘run-over’ Surrey mayor

Richard Fowler, QC has been appointed

A special prosecutor has been appointed to advise the RCMP in its investigation related to a complaint that was made by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service, said Richard Fowler, QC has been appointed.

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Juk, QC, received a request for assistance by the RCMP on Sept. 13.

McLaughlin said that the ADAG concluded this was necessary given the nature of the allegations, McCallum’s “position as a public official in a senior position of authority, and the ongoing public discussion about the change from the RCMP to a municipal force in Surrey.”

McLaughlin, whose press release provided no context to the subject of the investigation, said the special prosecutor has been appointed to “avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.”

Earlier this month McCallum claimed he was “run over by a vehicle” outside the South Point Save-On-Foods after speaking to a group of residents who were collecting signatures for the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor says he was ‘run over by a vehicle’ during altercation with Surrey RCMP supporters

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Vote files intimidation complaint against mayor with Elections BC

McLaughlin declined to release details.

“As this matter remains under investigation, neither the BCPS nor the special prosecutor will be making any further comment,” he told the Now-Leader on Monday.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Previous story
B.C. records 1,692 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 11 deaths
Next story
Elizabeth May once again face of the Green Party after disappointing national result

Just Posted

Chris Kryski graduated from Crowe in 2012. He first became interested in the field of nuclear medicine technology while on work experience as a high school student. Photo: Trail Times
Trail nuclear medicine tech recognized with award of excellence

McCarthy
Trail native named Blue Jackets new assistant coach

This bear’s life is in peril as it has become used to rummaging through garbage in the Trail Gulch because what is supposed to be a bear-proof bin is being misused. Pinning is necessary as the bear-proof latch doesn’t catch if the bins are overstuffed, often with construction refuse that is supposed to go to the landfill. The bins are meant for household garbage only, and the pins are difficult for the bears to break. Photo: Submitted
Improper use of bear-proof bins prompts advisory to Trail community

The public must show proof of their vaccination status prior to engaging in social norms such as eating in a restaurant and working out in a gym. Photo: Black Press
Trail RCMP ready to enforce vaccine card order