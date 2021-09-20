Special prosecutor appointed in complaint lodged by ‘run-over’ Surrey mayor

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday Sept. 4. (@captainramona Twitter photo)

A special prosecutor has been appointed to advise the RCMP in its investigation related to a complaint that was made by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service, said Richard Fowler, QC has been appointed.

Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Juk, QC, received a request for assistance by the RCMP on Sept. 13.

McLaughlin said that the ADAG concluded this was necessary given the nature of the allegations, McCallum’s “position as a public official in a senior position of authority, and the ongoing public discussion about the change from the RCMP to a municipal force in Surrey.”

McLaughlin, whose press release provided no context to the subject of the investigation, said the special prosecutor has been appointed to “avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice.”

Earlier this month McCallum claimed he was “run over by a vehicle” outside the South Point Save-On-Foods after speaking to a group of residents who were collecting signatures for the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor says he was ‘run over by a vehicle’ during altercation with Surrey RCMP supporters

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Vote files intimidation complaint against mayor with Elections BC

McLaughlin declined to release details.

“As this matter remains under investigation, neither the BCPS nor the special prosecutor will be making any further comment,” he told the Now-Leader on Monday.



