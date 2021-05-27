Sgt. Mike Wicentowich is urging locals to put food sources away in all Trail neighbourhoods. The detachment commander snapped these photos this past weekend and is asking Tadanac residents to make noises to scare this mother and cub off into the wild. “The conservation officer has been called and [the bears] may get put down due to human-animal conflict,” he advises. Photos: Mike Wicentowich

Spike in bear sightings prompts strong reminder to all households in Trail and Rossland

Cheyanna Shypitka is the new Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC coordinator

Bears are back and so is WildSafeBC.

For Rossland and Trail, the non-profit introduces Cheyanna Shypitka as the new WildSafeBC coordinator.

Cheyanna, an avid hiker, kayaker and general lover of wildlife and the outdoors, is ready to assist the local community with information about the popular WildSafe Ranger Program for kids.

Cheyanna Shypitka is coordinator for Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC. Photo: WildSafeBC

She will also be tagging garbage bins left out overnight in both Rossland and Trail, and will be avidly promoting the WildSafe agenda at local events.

Trash is the most reported attractant involved in human-bear conflicts, and as the saying goes, “a fed bear is a dead bear.”

To avoid luring in a bruin and putting the community at-risk, keep garbage, recyclables and other attractants secure, indoors is best.

Wash out containers that store garbage and recycling so they are clean and odour-free.

Freeze smelly items until the morning of collection or until you can transport it to a solid waste landfill.

Photo: Mike Wicentowich

The city reminds all residents to store their garbage in a secure place until the morning of their scheduled pick up day

Refuse must be securely bagged, including all items in garbage cans. Collectors will not pick up garbage that is not bagged.

Lastly, the municipality has brought out two communal bear-proof bins for Trail residents who don’t have access to a secure area for trash before their scheduled day of garbage collection.

This is an additional service to curbside garbage pickup; therefore, users are asked to make a $5 per bag payment in the secure money collection box located on the front of the bins.

Photo: Mike Wicentowich

A bear-proof receptacle is located in West Trail near the bocce pits and one is at the entrance of the public works yard in Glenmerry.

WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions.

WildSafeBC evolved out of the highly successful ‘Bear Aware’ program and is owned and delivered by the British Columbia Conservation Foundation. The organization’s motto is “keeping wildlife wild and communities safe.”

