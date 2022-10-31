Spooky safety reminders from BC Transit this Halloween

BC Transit shares that it is hoping for more treats than tricks on Oct. 31, by passing on some tips for staying safe on Halloween night.

“BC Transit buses are a safe place for anyone, including children that may have gotten distracted by all the candy and costumes and may have gotten separated from their group,” the organization advises.

Tips for staying safe while out trick or treating:

– Young children should be accompanied by an adult or responsible older child;

– It is important to be seen, so carry a flashlight and/or incorporate LED lights or reflective strips into costumes;

– Full masks could make it difficult for a child to see where they’re going: eye-safe makeup might be a better choice;

– Always cross at intersections, crosswalks or street corners;

– Remind all trick-or-treaters to stop at the curb, look both ways, and listen for oncoming traffic

Ahead of the big night, you can get your children bus ready with BC Transit.

Educational resources for children aged 12 and under and their guardians are available at busready.bctransit.com.

The fun and interactive website offers an 8-step video series to support young people on their journey to take transit for the first time.

BC Transit is also reminding customers that transit is free for children 12 and under.

For more details visit: bctransit.com.

